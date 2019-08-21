



MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — The surprises keep on coming from Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Yesterday, it was a group of teachers, today it wasa group of student-athletes.

Back to school shopping with Shazier 😎 pic.twitter.com/U9sJs88F7n — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 21, 2019

“I was happy, I had to get some pictures in,” one athlete said.

“I was just shocked,” said another laughing. “Someone just told me to turn around and he just came out of nowhere, I was just shocked.”

It’s back-to-school shopping time which means double the cost for student-athletes.

Along with the usual backpacks, pens, pencils, new clothes, and other back-to-school essentials, athletes also need equipment and Shazier was there to help these students get ready for the school year and the season.

Fifteen student-athletes met Shazier at the DICK’s Sporting Goods in Monroeville Mall and received $100 each and a backpack from the linebacker.

“It’s just an amazing opportunity because I was in some of their shoes when it came to growing up and playing sports and trying to be where I’m at now,” Shazier said.

The athletes are from BASE Pittsburgh, an organization unifying youth from across all Southwestern Pennsylvania communities.

The players left with new gear, big smiles and an experience they’ll never forget.

“It feels good, it doesn’t happen to everybody,” another athlete said.

The shopping spree was part of DICK’s Sporting Goods’ Shop With a Prop Event to celebrate their new DSG line of apparel.

“DSG was built to be an inclusive brand of athletic apparel and equipment that supports and equips all athletes, no matter their age, size or budget,” DICK’S Sporting Goods said in a statement.

One-percent of all sales of the DSG line will be donated to the DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter program which funds youth sports organizations around the country.

Shazier was each athlete’s personal shopping assistant.

“I have two kids myself, sometimes they pick one thing and you got a different vision for them, but I think it was pretty cool to just help them out,” Shazier said.

DICK’s Sporting Goods presented BASE Pittsburgh with a check for $1,000.