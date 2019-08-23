



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A day after his release, former Pirates catcher Francisco Cerveilli is properly saying goodbye to the city.

Cervelli posted on Instagram Friday expressing his love for the team and fans as he prepares for his next career move with the Atlanta Braves.

“A letter to the city of Pittsburgh (my YINZ)… The city that captivated my heart.

When I think about you and try to express how I feel about you, I can’t help but describe you as my home, my love, and my family. I have never felt so much love and respect as I have felt in this city.

I remember the first time I encountered you in 2015, you made me a bit nervous, and I surely didn’t know how to approach you, however, little by little you opened up your doors and taught me to embrace my passion, and connected me with the pure adrenaline and pride of the city of Pittsburgh.

You saw me at my highest high and my lowest lows. You were always my safety net, protecting me from any falls… you are my one, the only… a city full of love.

Pittsburgh, wearing your shirt made me feel like a super hero and you impacted me in ways you won’t ever understand, but the greatest impact you had on me was shaping me and loving me the way I am. You make me a true PIRATE.

For that, I am forever grateful. I love you Pittsburgh. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, please don’t change. Stay passionate and full of love.

Thank you to my teammates, you guys are special to me , and warriors no matter what. I love you all.

Thank you to my coaches and management for the best time of my life. #412forever”