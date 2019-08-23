WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Northbound lanes remain closed this Friday morning along a stretch of Route 51 (Clairton Blvd.) in West Mifflin after a water main break caused the road to begin crumbling.
The lanes are shut down between Mall Drive and Denny’s Restaurant.
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:
The southbound lanes are funneling into one lane.
Officials say they hope to have the road repaired and reopened by noon. However, they say it will be dug up again next week. Officials have not said why.
The detour if you want to head northbound along the busy road begins by getting off by Century III Mall and making a right behind the mall, that will bring drivers behind the Denny’s parking lot, and then you can get back onto Route 51.
The water service has been restored for the 11 affected businesses along Route 51 and the 33 homeowners nearby after two water breaks Thursday morning.
