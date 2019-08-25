



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than three thousand cyclists took to Pittsburgh’s Streets Sunday morning to ride as a community and promote the activity. This is the 26th year for the cycling tradition in the Steel City.

“I just love biking,” said Justin Crunkleton of New Castle.

He was riding in the 62-mile loop around the city with some buddies.

“I get to move fast. Get exercise and join our community of other cyclists,” Crunkleton said before the ride.

Other rides included the 10, 25, or 40-mile loops.

“It offers a lot of opportunities for a lot of people. It’s not just some elite cycling event,” Bill Barbour from Harrisburg said.

The cyclists traveled around the city and got the chance to see it in a way that you might take for granted when riding around in a car.

“There’s really a ride for everyone and all types of cyclists,” BikePGH Communications and Marketing Manager Alex Shewczyk said. “Whether you’re just the weekend warrior or just riding for fun.”

The rides gave members of the biking community a chance to ride together as a big group, something they don’t always have the chance to do.

“Usually it’s just me and a couple of other people out on the trails. To get a big group like this, it’s pretty fun,” Crunkleton said. “Folks get to see it’s not just folks taking over the road, but it’s also about safety. Safety is the most important part.”

The money raised from today’s event goes to BikePGH, which advocates for biker and pedestrian safety. Since they’ve taken over the event in 2012, they’ve raised more than $1 million. They use this money for other events like Open Streets Pittsburgh.

“It helps keep our wheels rolling and help promote how healthy cycling can be for everyone,” Shewczyk said.

According to her after 26 years, the event continues to grow each year.

“Look at the size of the group that’s here. Every one of us is talking to somebody,” McGough said.

East Carson Street – South Side: There will be a high volume of cyclists between 7:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.

Strip District And Liberty Avenue: Liberty Avenue will have cyclists between 31st Street in the Strip District to Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield.

Beechwood Boulevard in Squirrel Hill: Cyclists will be traveling toward Greenfield and drivers are asked to use caution between 9:30 a.m. and 3:00 pm.

Oakland and Fifth Avenue: Between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. a high number of cyclists are expected on Fifth Avenue at Bigelow Boulevard to Bayard Street.