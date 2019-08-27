



MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — It’s only day two of classes at Moon Area School District, and police are already involved in an investigation.

“We got several calls of two males walking on school property on the secondary campus, and they were reported that one was carrying a concealed weapon,” said Moon Township Police Chief Greg Seamon.

Police said they initially received the tip from some parents and a security guard around 6 p.m. Monday. When officers got to campus, they arrested the juveniles who are former students, and found the BB gun.

“The security guard had seen where they were milling about and our officers requested assistance of Coraopolis police who has a K9, and that K9 was able to find the weapon,” said Seamon.

As a result, the district decided it was best to up security.

One officer will be in the middle school and one in the high school, and extra patrols will be on site through the rest of the week.

The district sent out a letter to parents and guardians notifying them of what happened.

In the letter, they said in part: “Please be aware that any student associated with a weapon of any kind on campus or at any school-affiliated event will be punished to the maximum extent. We cannot emphasize enough. If you see something, say something.”

Police said a BB gun looks like a real gun, and they take matters like this very seriously.

“We work with the school district everyday because we take the safety and security of the school district very seriously and we work together very well,” said Seamon.