CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The man accused of robbing a PNC Bank in Cranberry Township has been arrested.

Michael Neppach allegedly robbed PNC Bank along Route 19 in Cranberry on Wednesday.

    • According to police, Neppach walked into the bank, handed a teller a note claiming he had a gun, and demanded cash.

    He ran off with an unknown amount of cash.

    Neppach is facing several charges, including robbery.

