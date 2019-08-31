Comments
Police Investigating Bank Robbery In Cranberry Township
FBI Releases Surveillance Photos Of Suspect In Cranberry Twp. Bank Robbery
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The man accused of robbing a PNC Bank in Cranberry Township has been arrested.
Michael Neppach allegedly robbed PNC Bank along Route 19 in Cranberry on Wednesday.
According to police, Neppach walked into the bank, handed a teller a note claiming he had a gun, and demanded cash.
He ran off with an unknown amount of cash.
Neppach is facing several charges, including robbery.
