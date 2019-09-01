Filed Under:NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Practice Squad


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the official cuts and finalization of the 53-man roster yesterday, the Steelers have released their practice squad and it includes some of those released from the roster following training camp.

The practice squad roster includes five players on the offensive side of the ball and four on the defensive side of the ball.

OFFENSE

  • RB Trey Edmunds
  • WR Tevin Jones
  • TE Kevin Rader
  • TE Christian Scotland-Williamson
  • OL Patrick Morris
  • OL Derwin Grey

    • Scotland-Williamson was signed as part of the NFL International Player Pathway program and does not count toward the 10-player practice squad limit.

    DEFENSE

  • DB Marcus Allen
  • DB Trevon Mathis
  • LB Robert Spillane
  • DL Henry Mondeaux

    • The Steelers still have one open spot on their practice squad.

    The season opens in Foxboro, Mass., against the Patriots on September 8 at 8:20 p.m.

    Comments