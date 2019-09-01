



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the official cuts and finalization of the 53-man roster yesterday, the Steelers have released their practice squad and it includes some of those released from the roster following training camp.

The practice squad roster includes five players on the offensive side of the ball and four on the defensive side of the ball.

OFFENSE

RB Trey Edmunds

WR Tevin Jones

TE Kevin Rader

TE Christian Scotland-Williamson

OL Patrick Morris

OL Derwin Grey

Scotland-Williamson was signed as part of the NFL International Player Pathway program and does not count toward the 10-player practice squad limit.

DEFENSE

DB Marcus Allen

DB Trevon Mathis

LB Robert Spillane

DL Henry Mondeaux

The Steelers still have one open spot on their practice squad.

The season opens in Foxboro, Mass., against the Patriots on September 8 at 8:20 p.m.