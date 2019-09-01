Comments
RB Trey Edmunds
WR Tevin Jones
TE Kevin Rader
TE Christian Scotland-Williamson
OL Patrick Morris
OL Derwin Grey
DB Marcus Allen
DB Trevon Mathis
LB Robert Spillane
DL Henry Mondeaux
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the official cuts and finalization of the 53-man roster yesterday, the Steelers have released their practice squad and it includes some of those released from the roster following training camp.
The practice squad roster includes five players on the offensive side of the ball and four on the defensive side of the ball.
OFFENSE
Scotland-Williamson was signed as part of the NFL International Player Pathway program and does not count toward the 10-player practice squad limit.
DEFENSE
The Steelers still have one open spot on their practice squad.
The season opens in Foxboro, Mass., against the Patriots on September 8 at 8:20 p.m.
