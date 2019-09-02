Comments
NORTH SHORE (KDKA) — Labor Day fun kicked off early on the North Shore.
Runners and walkers enjoyed a quick run around Heinz Field on Monday for the Steelers 5K Race, Fitness Walk and Kids’ Kickoff Run.
The course took runners from Heinz Field, to the North Side and back to the stadium.
The 5K was part of a weekend filled with activities, including Rib Fest.
All of the money raised by the 5K benefited the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund.
Rocky Bleier and Franco Harris appeared at the race, which is in its 31st year.
KDKA sports anchor Bob Pompeani was the emcee at the event.
