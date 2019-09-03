



WILMERDING (KDKA) — When several YMCA branches shut down throughout the area last year, it left a void for the communities they called home.

But now, there’s a new beginning for one of those facilities.

The branch in Wilmerding reopened Tuesday at 6 a.m. as a community center, and it didn’t take long for people try it out.

The new community center features a workout room, weight room, gymnasium, pool and more.

Here are some shots of the gym and pool! The director of the new Wilmerding Community Center says a lot of renovations were made after the Wilmerding YMCA closed its doors at the end of last summer. pic.twitter.com/0CfJghhMFr — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) September 3, 2019

The center’s website says its mission is to provide recreational programs and physical outlets for youth, families, adults and senior citizens.

Team sporting events will also be available.

The YMCA closed its doors last summer along with the Penn Hills YMCA and Western Area YMCA.

The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh filed for bankruptcy last year.

For more information on the new facility, as well as contact and membership information, visit their website here.