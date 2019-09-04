



LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — Federal prosecutors have charged a Hollywood Hills man in connection with the death of Mac Miller.

Cameron James Pettit, 28, is accused of giving the Pittsburgh native counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl two days before his death, the Department of Justice said.

Pettit was arrested Wednesday by DEA agents on one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

The release from the DOJ said Pettit and others distributed narcotics to 26-year-old Miller before he suffered a fatal drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018, in California.

Another individual allegedly supplied drugs to Miller before his death, but according to the release, those drugs did not contain fentanyl.

Pettit agreed to supply Miller with 30 milligram oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and Xanax.

But Pettit sold Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, the release said.

The release said hours after Miller’s death, Pettit sent a text to a friend that read, “Most likely I will die in jail.”

If convicted, Pettit faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Investigators believe Miller died after snorting the counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

