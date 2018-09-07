Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native rapper Mac Miller has reportedly died.

TMZ reports Miller was found around noon Friday at his California home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was 26 years old.

Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa tweeted, “Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy.”

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell tweeted, “I love you bro, and will miss you.”

NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short…I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller …I love you bro, and will miss youu ?? — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2018

Condolences began to pour in on Twitter from other popular artists.

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ?? — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Wow. R.I.P. Mac Miller. That was one talented kid. Such a loss. — Papa Roach (@paparoach) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller ???? — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) September 7, 2018

shocked & sad about Mac Miller. such a talented guy with so much life ahead. RIP. — ac (@alessiacara) September 7, 2018

Miller had planned to launch a tour for his new album at the end of October. The tour was going to stop at the Petersen Events Center in November.

“My goal was to make music my job when I graduated high school. To make it something I could live off of,” Miller told KDKA-TV’s Heather Abraham in 2011.

Miller graduated from Alderdice High School in 2010.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details