PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native rapper Mac Miller has reportedly died.

TMZ reports Miller was found around noon Friday at his California home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was 26 years old.

Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa tweeted, “Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy.”

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell tweeted, “I love you bro, and will miss you.”

Condolences began to pour in on Twitter from other popular artists.

Miller had planned to launch a tour for his new album at the end of October. The tour was going to stop at the Petersen Events Center in November.

“My goal was to make music my job when I graduated high school. To make it something I could live off of,” Miller told KDKA-TV’s Heather Abraham in 2011.

Miller graduated from Alderdice High School in 2010.

