Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tributes are pouring in around Pittsburgh for rapper and hometown guy Mac Miller, maybe the most special of those is in a childhood place that he held close to his heart.

One of Miller’s six albums was named after the “Blue Slide Park” portion of Pittsburgh’s Frick Park. Miller rapped about his childhood memories there.

Fans showed up there Friday evening to leave tokens of tribute to the well-known Pittsburgher after word circulated about his death.

“I like that he incorporated Pittsburgh so much into it,” said Arielle Pierce, a fan. “I grew up in Blue Slide Park, like this was my favorite childhood park, and listening to it brings back those childhood memories.”

“We were just in his dorm, and we just all needed to come here,” another fan, Morgan Schneider, said. “I was like, we need to go to Blue Slide Park right now.”

RELATED STORIES:

In 2014, Miller signed a $10 million contract with Warner Bros. Records. And at 26, he was on his way to the top of the rap music world.

“This guy who was important to me, personally. [He] really introduced me to newer hip hop, something that I did relate to,” said fan Gino Lagamba.

Many fans in his native Point Breeze said Miller was taken far too soon.

“I just always thought that he was just, I guess, a bit more level-headed or something like that, and the music that he stood for, I find it really hard to believe [that he’s gone],” said Yasmine Degnan, another fan.

Miller, born Malcolm McCormick, attended Taylor Allderdice High School in the Pittsburgh Public School District. They released a statement Friday, saying:

“We are deeply saddened to have learned about the tragic passing of 2010 Pittsburgh Allderdice alum Mac Miller. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

One of his former principals described him as a very talented young man with a warm smile and friendly personality.