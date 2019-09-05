



OAKLAND (KDKA) — After tensions with his new team, Antonio Brown is facing a suspension from the Raiders.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

“The Next Chapter: Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it Wednesday, and the team is now planning to suspend its star wide receiver, league sources tell ESPN.”

“Antonio Brown posted the fine letter on social media that Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock sent him. It led to an exchange, which is now leading to further discipline. This is not going away anytime soon.”

More on #Raiders WR Antonio Brown and Mike Mayock yesterday: It did not get physical, sources say. But after a screaming match, Brown told Mayock that he would hit him in the face and then punted the ball… and said, Fine me for that. 💸💸💸 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

Brown posted a letter from general manager Mike Mayock on Instagram yesterday outlining thousands of dollars in fines levied on the star wideout for missing practices and a walk-through.