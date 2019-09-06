Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Antonio Brown saga continues in Oakland, and the wide receiver will now play in Monday night’s game.
“Antonio’s back today, we’re really excited about that. Ready to move on,” head coach Jon Gruden told reporters in Oakland.
#Raiders coach Jon Gruden now confirms: WR Antonio Brown won’t be suspended and will play Monday night. Quite a 24 hours.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2019
Brown allegedly issued an “emotional apology” in the team meeting this morning.
Yesterday Brown was reportedly suspended after getting into a yelling match with general manager Mike Mayock and threatening him.
