ETNA (KDKA) — Firefighters were called back to an Etna warehouse overnight that sustained major damage in a fire earlier this year.

Police nearby noticed smoke coming from the building along Butler Street around 2:30 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

Firefighters found a small fire in a hallway and got it under control.

Back in May, fire ripped through the store-express warehouse and injured three firefighters.

The cause of this morning’s fire is under investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

