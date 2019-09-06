Comments
ETNA (KDKA) — Firefighters were called back to an Etna warehouse overnight that sustained major damage in a fire earlier this year.
Police nearby noticed smoke coming from the building along Butler Street around 2:30 a.m.
Firefighters found a small fire in a hallway and got it under control.
Back in May, fire ripped through the store-express warehouse and injured three firefighters.
The cause of this morning’s fire is under investigation.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
