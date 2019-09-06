Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local girl who has previously raised tens of thousands of dollars for police is opening a cupcake stand in Natrona Heights to raise money for a K9 officer.
Kaley Bastine, a young girl who loves to help police, will open up a cupcake stand on Sept. 28 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Bird Dog’s in Natrona Heights.
The funds will go to the New Kensington Police Department’s new K9, Deuce.
Her fundraising efforts began after the death of New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw, a 25-year-old who was shot and killed in 2017.
When she heard Deuce had come from the Shaw Foundation, she knew what her next fundraising project would be.
Money raised will go to Officer Joe Martino and his K9.
