  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    12:00 PMTails of Valor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Instagram, Local TV, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Antonio Brown is asking the Raiders to “release” him in his latest Instagram post.

In a photo posted to Instagram Saturday morning, Antonio Brown said, “I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that failed me years ago. ‘I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for freedom to prove them all wrong.’ Release me (Raiders).”

He used the hashtags #NOMore, #theyputblindersonahorseforareason and #NoMoreFake.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that by fining Antonio Brown over $200,000, the Raiders voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money that his deal had guaranteed.

Antonio Brown is off to a bit of a rocky start with his new team, and it looks like tensions will only keep climbing.

Bob Pompeani summed up the AB drama, which has risen to new heights in the past 24 hours. Antonio Brown has gone from threatening to hit his GM, to apologizing, to illegally taping a phone call from his head coach to post on Youtube and now asking for his release.

Comments