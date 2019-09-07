



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Antonio Brown is asking the Raiders to “release” him in his latest Instagram post.

In a photo posted to Instagram Saturday morning, Antonio Brown said, “I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that failed me years ago. ‘I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for freedom to prove them all wrong.’ Release me (Raiders).”

He used the hashtags #NOMore, #theyputblindersonahorseforareason and #NoMoreFake.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that by fining Antonio Brown over $200,000, the Raiders voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money that his deal had guaranteed.

In addition to fining Antonio Brown $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team that voided $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his contract, the Raiders sent Brown a letter that he no longer will be entitled to termination pay if they release him, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

Antonio Brown is off to a bit of a rocky start with his new team, and it looks like tensions will only keep climbing.

In 24 hours, Chest goes from threatening to hit his GM—-to INSINCERELY Apologizing—-To illegally taping a phone call from his Head Coach AND Airing it publicly—-to asking for his release on IG account. — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 7, 2019

