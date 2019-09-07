



OAKLAND, Calif. (KDKA) – The Oakland Raiders have released Antonio Brown from the team.

The Raiders announced the news on Twitter Saturday at noon.

The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019

The tweet simply read: “The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today.”

This comes hours after former Pittsburgh Steeler Brown posted on Instagram that he wanted them to “release” him.

In a photo posted to Instagram Saturday morning, Antonio Brown said, “I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that failed me years ago. ‘I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for freedom to prove them all wrong.’ Release me (Raiders).”