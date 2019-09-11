



BOSTON (CBS) — It’s unclear what the future holds for Antonio Brown, after the new Patriots receiver was accused of sexual assault in federal lawsuit filed Tuesday night in Florida.

But the NFL will reportedly give “serious consideration” to placing Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list, according to the Washington Post.

The NFL will reportedly meet Wednesday about Brown’s matter, and placing him on the exempt list is “something that the NFL ‘is going to have to focus on,’” sources close to the situation told the Washington Post. Brown would still be paid by the Patriots if he’s placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, but he would be ineligible to play and participate in any team activities.

It’s unclear if the league would make a decision on Brown ahead of New England’s Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots will hold their first practice of the week on Wednesday afternoon.

Brown agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots on Saturday following his release by the Oakland Raiders.

His former trainer, Britney Taylor, says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions in 2017 and 2018, according to a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday.