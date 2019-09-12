



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new art installation now sits near the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Artists 18 years and younger created the decorative windscreens that now replace the tarps that separate the synagogue from the sidewalk.

More than 200 images were submitted, and 101 of the images were printed to cover the fence.

One-hundred-and-eight images were submitted by Major Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the school in February 2018.

The art is part of the #HeartsTogether: The Art of Rebuilding, a campaign to beautify the Tree of Life’s fence. There were submissions from 11 states and New Zealand.

The sidewalk of the synagogue has been closed since 11 people were killed and a number of others injured after an October 2018 shooting at the synagogue.

All the submitted pieces of art can be seen here.

