FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — Officials are investigating a possible threat for the Fox Chapel High School football game.
On Friday, the state’s Safe2Say reporting system received two tips about a possible threat for the game tonight at 7 p.m. against Kiski Area, the district said in a statement.
The tips said students heard that another student had “threatened to commit an act of violence at the game.”
Police know the student who made the alleged threat, the release said. The student is not allowed on school property.
The district said they do not have confirmation of a credible threat.
Security for the game has been increased and will include the O’Hara Township police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Earlier today, the West Mifflin Borough Police Department deemed the threat of a possible shooting at West Mifflin’s home game against Franklin Regional unfounded.
