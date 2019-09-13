  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport’s Gun Violence Reduction Program was awarded more than $130,000 in state funding.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency gave McKeesport the $133,000 in funding on Friday, State Representative Austin Davis announced.

The funding will help incorporate McKeesport’s Alternative Policing Strategies into its Gun Violence Reduction Program.

“Today McKeesport received crucial funding that will assist the city in showing its young adults a different path to life,” Davis said in a press release.

The money will go toward license plate recognition camera sites, getting police vehicles, outreach programs and more.

Just three days ago on Sept. 10, a McKeesport High School football player was shot in the neck.

In a statement, McKeesport Area School District called the shooting an act of “senseless violence.”

