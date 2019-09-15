



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Mason Rudolph impressed in his first action as a starting professional quarterback.

Rudolph was under center Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback in the second half of the team’s 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field.

Starter Ben Roethlisberger began flexing his right arm after an incompletion late in the second quarter. He stayed in to finish the drive before jogging to the locker room.

When the 37-year-old QB emerged for the second half, he was wearing a white hat, leading to Rudolph, taken in the third round of the 2018 draft, taking the first meaningful snaps of his career.

Rudolph finished the game 12 of 19 for 112 yards, two scores and one interception.

Rudolph started off 0 of 3, including throwing an interception on his second pass of the third quarter.

His first completion of the game came on a 45-yard pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster on a flea-flicker.

The drive finished with a 33-yard field goal from Chris Boswell, cutting the team’s deficit to 14-13.

With Pittsburgh trailing 21-13 with 3 minutes, 25 seconds left in the third, Rudolph led a 12-play, 75-yard drive that closed with an 8-yard TD pass to Vance McDonald.

The Steelers, trailing 21-19, went for the two-point conversion but failed.

Two possessions later, Rudolph connected with McDonald again, this time for a 3-yard score, cutting the deficit to 28-26.

There has been no update on Roethlisberger’s status.