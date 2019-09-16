



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The elbow injury that took Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks may require surgery.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a decision is expected today.

In an early morning tweet, Schefter said league sources say a decision on the injury could be made sometime today. He reports that Roethlisberger wants to avoid having surgery, but the decision rests with his doctors.

A decision is expected today on whether Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger will need elbow surgery, per league sources. Roethlisberger wants to avoid it all costs, but ultimately doctors will decide whether that’s possible. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger is scheduled to have an MRI today to determine the severity of his injury.

He was clearly in some discomfort playing late in the first half.

Roethlisberger then missed the second half of the Steelers’ 28-26 loss to the Seahawks.

