Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberger, Injury, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The elbow injury that took Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks may require surgery.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a decision is expected today.

(Photo Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images)

In an early morning tweet, Schefter said league sources say a decision on the injury could be made sometime today. He reports that Roethlisberger wants to avoid having surgery, but the decision rests with his doctors.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger is scheduled to have an MRI today to determine the severity of his injury.

He was clearly in some discomfort playing late in the first half.

Roethlisberger then missed the second half of the Steelers’ 28-26 loss to the Seahawks.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

