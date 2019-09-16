BREAKING NEWS:Ben Roethlisberger's Elbow Injury Requires Surgery, Out For Season
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Knoxville, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy is facing charges for a shooting that critically injured another teen in the city’s Knoxville section earlier this month.

Kane Hines faces several charges, including attempted homicide, for the shooting on Amanda Avenue.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Police say there is surveillance video showing Hines making a shooting gesture towards three people.

Then, the teen was shot.

Police say there is a possible second suspect as well.

The victim is in stable condition.

Hines is charged but not in police custody.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments