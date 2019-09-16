



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy is facing charges for a shooting that critically injured another teen in the city’s Knoxville section earlier this month.

Kane Hines faces several charges, including attempted homicide, for the shooting on Amanda Avenue.

Police say there is surveillance video showing Hines making a shooting gesture towards three people.

Then, the teen was shot.

Police say there is a possible second suspect as well.

The victim is in stable condition.

Hines is charged but not in police custody.

