PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Investigators have released a transcript of a phone call between the accused Tree of Life shooter’s attorneys and the judge in the case.

Back in June, lawyers were arguing over whether witnesses should be talking to alleged mass shooter Robert Bowers’ defense team.

Defense attorneys were upset because some witnesses allegedly told them the FBI told witnesses not to talk to the defense attorneys.

The government said the FBI was acting within its authority.

The judge didn’t make any rulings during the phone call between the parties but said that if the issue progressed, they’d need to hold a hearing on it.

Bowers is accused of shooting and killing 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue last October.

He pleaded not guilty.

