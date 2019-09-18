GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vázquez remains behind bars today, accused of sexually assaulting a teenager he met at PNC Park.
He was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges including statutory sexual assault.
WATCH: State Police News Conference —
Authorities began investigating Vázquez last month after learning of an alleged sexual relationship between he and a 15-year-old girl now living in Lee County, Florida.
He also faces charges out of Westmoreland County.
According to court paperwork, there was an alleged sexual encounter between the girl and Vázquez two years ago when she was living in Scottsdale.
The criminal complaint reports Vázquez allegedly admitted to driving to her home where he is accused of attempting to assault the girl in his vehicle.
