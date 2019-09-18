BREAKING NEWS:
Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Arrested, Charged With Child Solicitation
News Videos
Home Depot In Ross Twp. Evacuated Due To Gas Leak
The Home Depot in Ross Township is being evacuated due to a natural gas leak.
Clarion University: Heavy Police Presence Converges Near Campus, Individual In Custody
A heavy police presence is on scene near Clarion University this morning for an ongoing situation near the school’s stadium.
Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler Weather Returns With Minimal Chance Of Rain
Cooler weather is sweeping through the Pittsburgh area.
Pittsburgh Weather: Passing Chance For Showers Today, But Rest Of Week Will Be Dry
Light rain showers pushed across Western Pennsylvania overnight, and there will be a small passing shower chance through the day today.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: In Need Of A QB? Andy Dalton Could Be Your Answer
The Bengals quarterback has put up impressive numbers in his first two games under Zac Taylor and could help replace your injured QB.
Pirates Shutout By Mariners 6-0, Capping Off Tumultuous Day
Mitch Keller gave up two runs over five innings and the Pirates were shutout 6-0 by Seattle.
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Dogs In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
The 4 Best Distilleries In Pittsburgh
PTL Links: September 18, 2019
September 18, 2019 at 9:39 am
Filed Under:
Allegheny Health Network
,
Canine Companions For Independence
,
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival
,
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
,
Rania Harris
,
Rania’s Catering
,
The Waterfront
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Waterfront Pittsburgh
Ford Driving Skills for Life
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival
Rania’s Catering
Rania’s Recipes
Allegheny Health Network
Walk From Obesity Pittsburgh
PTL Puppy Penguin on Facebook
PTL Puppy Penguin on Twitter
Canine Companions for Independence on Instagram
