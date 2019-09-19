PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster and his dog Boujee are fan favorites in Pittsburgh.
The wide receiver’s positive attitude has endeared him to Steeler Nation, but when he takes Boujee to the dog park fans make sure to let him know they have his back.
Just another reason I love the people of Pittsburgh – I come out to the dog park with Boujee and my dog park friends always leave me a nice note! Makes my day. The little things! 😁🐶 Thank you! pic.twitter.com/mgxnayNXvX
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) September 19, 2019
“Just another reason I love the people of Pittsburgh,” JuJu said in a tweet.
His “Dog Park Friends” leave him messages echoing the late wide receiver coach Darryl Drake and remind him to “Shut Out The Noise.”
It’s been a rocky start for the Steelers, but there’s no doubt the fans still have love for JuJu.
