



CARRICK (KDKA) — Streets turned into raging rapids as water gushed for hours in Carrick after a major water main break.

It was a terrifying situation for some who live near where this water main break happened in the South Hills.

The break happened around 5 a.m. Friday morning and the water flowed until it was shut off around 11:30 a.m.

The Red Cross said three homes were directly impacted by the break. All three homes were evacuated.

One woman rescued told KDKA’s Lindsay Ward she thought she was going to die.

The woman said the water was flowing down her driveway, directly into her house.

Her ceiling even began to cave in, and her cats had to be rescued by firefighters.

“I was praying God would keep us alive,” Rose Gitzen said. “It was terrible. I mean did you ever see water gush onto the porch and into your house?”

Gitzen said her husband, who died, built the house, and she believes the home may now be done for.

To find the municipalities under the boil water advisory and locations of water buffaloes, click here.