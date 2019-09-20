CARRICK (KDKA) — A major water main break has shut down several road and closed several schools in Carrick this morning.

Water service is impacted across the South Hills.

East Agnew Avenue is shut down at Dowling Street to Becks Run Road, and Becks Run Road is closed between Brownsville Road and East Carson Street,

Glass Run Road and Redrose Avenue are also impacted.

Duquesne Light are also on the scene.

Several schools have also had to shut down due to water problems, including Keystone Oaks School District and St. Bernard’s in Mount Lebanon.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.