PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School districts across the region are canceling classes today due to the massive water main break on East Agnew Avenue in Carrick.
From Pittsburgh Public Schools to Mount Lebanon and more, students won’t be in class today due to the water problems.
Here’s the complete listing:
- Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Bethel Park School District is closed. (All other schools in district are open.)
- Baldwin Community United Methodist Church Preschool is closed.
- Baldwin-Whitehall Schools are closed.
- Brentwood School District closed.
- Keystone Oaks School District is closed.
- Mt. Lebanon School District is closed.
- St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon is closed.
- Seton-La Salle Closed.
- South Fayette School District.
- Unity Preschool is closed.
- Wesley High School
There are also a number of schools in the Pittsburgh Public Schools also closed today. The entire district is not closed, just the schools in the area of the break.
They include: Pittsburgh Beechwood, Brookline, Banksville, Carrick, Concord, Carmalt, Pioneer, Roosevelt, South Brook and West Liberty are closed.
Ten schools are closed today, September 20, 2019, due to a large water main break:
Beechwood PreK-5
Brookline PreK-8
Banksville PreK-5
Carrick High School
Concord PreK-5
Carmalt PreK-8
Pioneer
Roosevelt PreK-5
South Brook 6-8
West Liberty PreK-5#PPSStayInformed
— Pgh Public Schools (@PPSnews) September 20, 2019
