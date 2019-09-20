BREAKING NEWS:Massive Water Main Break Shuts Down Schools, Businesses In South Hills
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Carrick, Local TV, Pittsburgh Public Schools, School Closures, South Hills, Water Main Break


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School districts across the region are canceling classes today due to the massive water main break on East Agnew Avenue in Carrick.

From Pittsburgh Public Schools to Mount Lebanon and more, students won’t be in class today due to the water problems.

RELATED STORY: Major Water Main Break Impacting South Hills Residents

Here’s the complete listing:

  • Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Bethel Park School District is closed. (All other schools in district are open.)
  • Baldwin Community United Methodist Church Preschool is closed.
  • Baldwin-Whitehall Schools are closed.
  • Brentwood School District closed.
  • Keystone Oaks School District is closed.
  • Mt. Lebanon School District is closed.
  • St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon is closed.
  • Seton-La Salle Closed.
  • South Fayette School District.
  • Unity Preschool is closed.
  • Wesley High School

There are also a number of schools in the Pittsburgh Public Schools also closed today. The entire district is not closed, just the schools in the area of the break.

They include: Pittsburgh Beechwood, Brookline, Banksville, Carrick, Concord, Carmalt, Pioneer, Roosevelt, South Brook and West Liberty are closed.

For the growing list of school and organization closures, click here.

