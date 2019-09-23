



MIAMI (KDKA) — Along with his sexual misconduct allegations, Antonio Brown is dealing with a flurry of civil lawsuits over various situations.

One of the issues includes trashing an apartment in Miami, and the county court in Florida has mandated Brown to appear in court on the matter tomorrow.

The apartment complex filed the lawsuit after Brown was accused of throwing an ottoman off of a balcony while almost hitting a young child below.

The condo board at The Mansions at Acqualina said Brown’s behavior violated the condo rules and asked Brown to vacate.

Once Brown moved out, the landlord’s attorney says the home had been severely damaged.

Attorney George Minski says, “The landlord went back in, and it looked there had been a real large college party in the unit. Furniture was askew, walls were broken, doors were broken, mirrors were broken, lamps were turned over, scratches on the floors. This is a furnished unit with custom furniture, leather sofas, silk love seats, very high-end furnishings, appliances, and there’s damage in every room.”

The landlord is seeking damages and to cover lost rent.