



MIAMI (KDKA) — Video evidence of the furniture throwing incident has surfaced as Antonio Brown attends a court deposition surrounding the events.

Brown was scheduled to appear in Miami court on Tuesday as a part of an ongoing lawsuit that claims he trashed his Florida apartment in April of 2018. During that same incident, Brown allegedly threw furniture off of his balcony to the pool area below, narrowly missing multiple people on the ground, including a toddler walking nearby. A separate lawsuit regarding the child’s safety was settled out of court earlier this year.

Footage of the furniture throwing has been released from that day. In the video, four items are clearly seen falling from above, while people on the ground scatter to get out of the way of the falling furniture.

Brown arrived at the deposition with his agent Drew Rosenhaus and his attorney Darren Heitner. The deposition reportedly lasted a few hours. He recorded his entrance to the event showing the flurry of media members surrounding him as he walked through.

Brown has denied all allegations in this apartment damages case, and has counter-sued the owners of The Mansions at Acqualina, claiming his apartment was broken into and burglarized due to lack of security at the complex.