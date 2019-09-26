PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Plum Borough man has pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in a heroin, fentanyl and cocaine distribution scheme.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Brandon Winters pleaded guilty to drug-related charges like possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.
The charges came after police executed a search warrant at a Pittsburgh apartment. The Attorney’s Office says Winters — and allegedly Eduard Rijo and Erick Martinez — operated a drug-dealing scheme out of that apartment.
When police entered the apartment, they reportedly found approximately 1,500 bricks containing mixtures of heroin and fentanyl, which is about 75,000 individual doses.
In addition, more than 500 grams of cocaine and $250,000 in U.S. currency was found.
Winters’ sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6 2020 at 9 a.m.
He’s facing up to life in prison, a fine up to $10 million or both.
