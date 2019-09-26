Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Infant, West Mifflin


WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a 7-week-old baby boy believed to be at risk of harm or injury.

According to police, 7-week-old Ambrose Klingensmith is in a 2001 Buick Century with the license plate PA LBD6681.

(Photo Credit: West Mifflin Police)

It’s believed the baby is with Jeannette Funner, 32, and Daemon Klingensmith, 23, who are the parents.

(Photo Credit: West Mifflin Police)

A 3-year-old, Makias Palmer, is also believed to be in the car.

West Mifflin police say the car may be traveling to Florida. The car was last seen on cameras heading south on Washington Road in Peters Township.

(Photo Credit: West Mifflin Police)

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the baby is asked to contact the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125.

Comments