



MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (KDKA) — Missing 7-week-old Ambrose Klingensmith was found Tuesday after he was missing for almost a week.

According to police, 7-week-old Ambrose Klingensmith was at Children’s Hospital last Thursday when doctors observed stomach injuries and fingermark bruising consistent with abuse. They say the parents took the child before doctors could finish their evaluation.

It was believed the boy’s parents, Jeannette Funnen, 32, and Daemon Klingensmith, 23, took the child on Sept. 26 and were driving to Florida.

The missing child, along with another child in the car at the time, was found in Marshall County, Tennessee after the Lewisburg Police Department acted on information received during the investigation.

The two adults are in custody, awaiting extradition.

The two children were taken to the hospital.

The West Mifflin Police said Ambrose will remain in the care of the local Tennesse child welfare authorities until the Allegheny County Child, Youth and Families can take custody of him.

When the child went missing, West Mifflin Police say the car was last seen on cameras heading south on Washington Road in Peters Township.

RELATED STORIES:

Police were also able to get a background history on Funnen. They found out she attempted suicide during two pregnancies.

They also learned two other children have been removed from her care and custody.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.