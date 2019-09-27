



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI is now assisting local police with the search for Ambrose Klingensmith, a West Mifflin 7-week-old believed to be at risk.

According to police, 7-week-old Ambrose Klingensmith was at Children’s Hospital yesterday and doctors observed stomach injuries and fingermark bruising consistent with abuse. They say the parents took the child before doctors could finish their evaluation.

It is believed the boy’s parents, Jeannette Funnen, 32, and Daemon Klingensmith, 23, took the child and are driving to Florida.

They were last seen in 2001 Buick Century with the license plate PA LBD6681.

West Mifflin Police say the car was last seen on cameras and was heading south on Washington Road in Peters Township.

Anyone that sees the car is asked to call West Mifflin Police at 412-461-3125.