



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man accused of stabbing two women, one fatally, in downtown Pittsburgh will stand trial.

James Wyatt, a 23-year-old from McKeesport, was arrested on charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

He will stand trial after police said he attacked the women on 6th and Smithfield Streets, at a Port Authority bus shelter.

Janice Purdue-Dance died and the other woman is still recovering.

Wyatt’s attorney says Wyatt has been “in and out” of mental health treatment centers.

He wants the judge to allow Wyatt to get more mental health screening.

Wyatt is scheduled to be formally arraigned on Oct. 30.