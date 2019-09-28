Comments
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Mt. Lebanon Police say the 80-year-old man that offered a 9-year-old boy a ride home from school was a misunderstanding.
A 9-year-old child told police a driver in a silver sedan, with rust on the passenger side rear fender, approached him while he was walking on Sandrae Drive on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.
The man realized he was the one being described in the investigation and contacted police to let them know he had mistaken the child for a family member and didn’t realize he had caused a concern to the child.
The police do not plan to file any charges.
