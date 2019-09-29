



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following a season that saw the Pirates finish 69-93 record and fire their manager Clint Hurdle, Ray Searage said he expects to be the next to go.

Following their final game of the season on Sunday, Ray Searage told Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic his future remains uncertain but doesn’t expect to return as the Pirates’ pitching coach.

“They told us they would let us know in the next couple of days,” the tweet said. “Now, bringing in a new manager could mean bringing in different personnel, anyway. I’m preparing myself not to be a Pittsburgh Pirate next year.”

The Pirates announced just before game time today that they had relieved Manager Clint Hurdle of his duties.