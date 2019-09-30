



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three of the four inmates have been caught after a massive manhunt, including the man spotted Sunday in Westmoreland County.

Police in Cary, North Carolina, have apprehended Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente and Troy McDaniel, Jr. The inmates are from Gallia County Jail in Ohio.

Clemente was seen at a Sheetz on Route 22 in New Alexandria Sunday morning, sparking a hunt through multiple states.

They were captured around 2 a.m. Monday morning near the Red Roof Inn on Walnut Street in Cary.

Police are still searching for one inmate.

Lawrence Lee III is believed to still be in the town of Cary and they are using canine units to search for him.

Lee is described as a thin white male with short dark hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and pants.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Department posted this statement.

They are asking residents to keep an eye out for Lee and to report any information on his whereabouts to Cary Police.

The three men were taken to the Wake County Public Safety Center and are currently awaiting extradition to Ohio.