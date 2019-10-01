



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The retrial for a former Pittsburgh restaurant owner accused of sexual assault has been postponed again.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says Judge Jeffrey Manning has granted a request from Adnan Pehlivan’s defense team for postponement.

Jury selection for the retrial was expected to begin today.

The new trial date is now set for Feb. 3, 2020.

In March, Pehlivan was found not guilty of simple assault and stalking, but the jury deadlocked on the charges of sexual assault and burglary charges. He was then released from jail on electronic monitoring.

Prosecutors said Pehlivan stalked the woman and her friends as they traveled home from Kopy’s Bar on Pittsburgh’s South Side last May before breaking into the alleged victim’s home through her window and sexually assaulting her. But the defense claims the woman invited Pehlivan to her home after meeting him at the bar, but didn’t want her friends to know she had done so.

