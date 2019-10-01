PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins finalized their 23-player roster.
The team announced its roster on Tuesday evening. It includes 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.
Twenty of the 23 players on the roster played for the Penguins last season.
Goalie Casey DeSmith and defenseman John Marino have been re-assigned to Wilkes-Barre Scranton in the AHL, the team announced.
The squad also announced Zach Trotman was placed on long-term injured reserve after sports hernia surgery. He joins Bryan Rust on long-term injured reserve.
Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are captains.
The Penguins open the season Thursday against the Buffalo Sabers.
FULL ROSTER:
Zach Aston-Reese, Nick Bjugstad, Teddy Blueger, Sidney Crosby, Alex Galchenyuk, Jake Guentzel, Patric Hornqvist, Dominik Kahun, Evgeni Malkin, Jared McCann, Bryan Rust, Dominik Simon, Brandon Tanev, Brian Dumoulin, Erik Gudbranson, Jack Johnson, Kris Letang, Marcus Pettersson, Juuso Riikola, Chad Ruhwedel, Justin Schultz, Tristan Jarry and Matt Murray
