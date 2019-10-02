



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The two teenagers accused in the shooting death of Abdulganiyu Sanusi pleaded guilty today.

D’Ambrosse Garland pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy, and two firearms violations and faces between 20-40 years in prison plus 10 years probation.

Timothy Walls pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy. He faces between 9-18 years in prison.

Sanusi was delivering pizzas for Dominoes Pizza to an address on Penn Avenue when he was called and told to drive to North St. Clair Street instead. A witness said they heard the suspects demanding money just before the victim was shot.

Police say Garland was under house arrest for allegedly shooting his half-brother when the shooting of Sanusi occurred, but removed his ankle bracelet monitor.

Sanusi, a Nigerian immigrant, was working for Dominoes at the time to support his seven children.