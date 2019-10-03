



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — AccuWeather has released their annual winter forecast, and forecasters say the Pittsburgh area might have to wait until after the new year for active winter weather.

Forecasters say despite a few cold spells across Western Pennsylvania, the real winter won’t arrive until at least the end of 2019.

AccuWeather Expert Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok says, “I think you’re going to see a touch of winter come in in December. But I think its full force will hold out until after the new year.”

The experts say once that winter weather does get underway, it’s going to be an active season.

“Whether or not it’s snowstorms, ice storms or mixed events, I do feel this is going to be an active year for the Northeast,” Pastelok says.

Forecasters expect the Polar Vortex to be especially strong in the Midwest.

AccuWeather’s forecast is similar to that put out by the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Of course the majority of those cold temperatures are forecasted for January into early February, when we typically get our coldest temperatures of the season.

They say that would be when we will get our biggest snow totals, with possible big snow storms.

“January 4–7 and 12–15 could, depending on where you live, mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet, and ice,” forecasters predict.