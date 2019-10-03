



WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — Eric Angle, the brother of famous wrestler Kurt Angle, was indicted for distributing anabolic steroids on the dark web.

Investigators say Eric Angle, of Wexford, was one of three men who sold anabolic steroids and other controlled drugs before shipping them via UPS under fake names. The men were members of the “qu4ntum” drug trafficking organization.

The group imported steroids from China and elsewhere, officials said.

The controlled substances were paid for using cryptocurrency and cash.

Eric Angle is facing several charges, including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to import controlled substances, among others.

Eric Angle, then a coach for a junior wrestling team, was facing simple assault charges after a video showed him picking up a student by the throat before slamming him to the mat.

The charges were dropped in July.