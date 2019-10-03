Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary is introducing its newest resident to the public today.
The young female Spectacled Owl was named Duo, in honor of Duolingo.
If you missed the live video, you can see it here:
Aviary officials say Duolingo, the language-learning website and app, will be named her. The website’s mascot is an owl.
The Aviary hosts Owl Encounters as part of their education and conservation programs.
This month, you can learn much more about them at the Mysterious Creatures encounter.
