



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill that puts legal procedures in place for robocallers, including requiring them to provide an opt-out.

Before the bill was signed Friday, there was a “Do Not Call” list that Pennsylvanians could put their names on. However, re-registration is required every five years, only protecting people from pesty robocalls for a short time.

“The current ‘Do Not Call’ list in Pennsylvania, you have to re-register every five years,” State Rep. Lori Mizgorski of Shaler told KDKA’s John Shumway on Sept. 24, when the bill was awaiting Gov. Wolf’s signature.

It’s part of the reason Rep. Mizgorski drew up a bill to amend the 1996 Telemarketer Registration Act.

“Now with the new registration, you can register one time and it’s permanent,” Rep. Mizgorski said. “It will also extend the ‘Do Not Call’ list to businesses. On legal holidays, they won’t be able to do the phone calls or make the robocalls.”

The legislation will also require telemarketers and robocallers “to provide an opt-out at the beginning of the phone call.”

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill, Bill 318, on Friday.