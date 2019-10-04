



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood’s Phantom Fright Nights is back.

The haunted attraction is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights until the end of October.

KDKA got a look at some of the new features this year, including a haunted hospital.

Guests at the hospital are haunted by a murderous doctor that stalks patients and staff, and it’s on the guests to find the culprit.

The spooky setting also adds a new element to the Steel Curtain roller coaster.

“Fright Nights create such a different experience being here in the pitch black, riding it with all the fog around,” Kennywood’s Nick Paradise said. “It’s going to be a different and thrilling experience.”

Kennywood says there are more than 10 haunted houses and scare zones. There are also 100 actors dressed in costumes.